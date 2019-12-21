× Arkansas Completes Comeback To Seal Tenth Win Of Season

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) – It wasn’t the prettiest performance by any means, but Eric Musselman was able to finish off a comeback that lead to a 72-68 win over Valparaiso. Arkansas now moves to 10-1 on the season.

Arkansas started out the game hot – leading by as much as 13 points at one point in the game. However, Valpo slowly chipped away at the lead, up until a three-pointer with under two minutes to go gave the Crusaders the advantage.

Arkansas trailed at halftime for just the second time this season. The first half ended with Eric Musselman picking up a technical foul after Adrio Bailey hit the scorer’s table.

Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe were the forces that opened up the gates in the second half, however, play continued to be sloppy. The lead was switching back and forth until Valpo was able to stay steadily ahead with 11 minutes left.

The tides started to turn back to the Hogs – and with 1:21 left in game, Isaiah Joe picked the ball and handed it to Mason Jones who nailed a triple to tie the game. He followed up with another shot from deep to take a 68-65 lead with 51.6 seconds left.

From there, the Hogs were able to hold the lead until the final buzzer sounded to seal the comeback victory.

Arkansas’ next test will come December 29th at Indiana. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 PM.