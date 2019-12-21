Arkansas Jobless Rate Up To 3.6% In November, Jobs Up 1.07% Year-Over-Year

(AP) — Arkansas’ jobless rate was 3.6% in November, up from the 3.5% in October, but below the 3.7% in November 2018. Year-over-year, the state economy added 14,009 jobs, a 1.07% increase according to data posted Friday (Dec. 20) by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The number of employed in Arkansas during November was an estimated 1,317,445, up 14,009 jobs compared with November 2018. The state’s labor force – the number of people eligible to work – was 1,366,004 in November up 0.95% compared with the 1,353,117 in November 2018. The November numbers are preliminary and subject to revision.

Arkansans without jobs in November totaled 48,559, down from 49,681 in November 2018 but higher than the 47,795 unemployed in October. Non-farm employment totaled 1,283,100 in November, ahead of the 1,267,200 in November 2018.

