Hodo Family Christmas Lights In Van Buren Closing After Christmas

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — An annual Van Buren Christmas tradition is celebrating its final holiday season this year.

The Hodo Family’s Christmas Light Show will retire its Christmas display after 24 years on Christmas Day, 2019.

The final display was going to be December 27, but that has since changed.

Christmas light seekers can sit out in front of the famous Hodo house covered in over 100,000 lights, tune into radio station 105.3 and enjoy the show.

“It’s been a tradition not only for us but for everyone else that comes in,” said homeowner Richard Hodo.

For those who have been coming since the beginning, it’s difficult to watch the lights go out for the last time.

“It’s very sad that it’s ending. We’re very grateful that they’ve taken the time and effort and been festive and generous to the community,” said one show-goer.

Richard says the turnout this year has been tremendous.

“In just the first eleven days we’ve had over five hundred cars more than what we had last year. We’re over 3,500 cars,” Richard said.

He says he’s had second thoughts but just can’t continue without his wife Helen. He says he’s willing to donate the show to someone who can keep it alive.

“I think it would be nice to see if maybe we can get the City of Van Buren to go ahead and maybe take the whole display, I would be glad to donate it to the city if they would be willing to pick it up and keep it going,” Richard said.

For those interested in seeing the display one last time it will run until December 25.