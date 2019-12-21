Rain Ends, Warming Trend Begins

It’s the first day of Winter, but it surely doesn’t feel like it outside. Rain tapers off through the day, and temperatures will sit near normal. Warmer weather is expected through Christmas.

Rain chances will continue to diminish as we go throughout Saturday. A few light showers are possible, especially south of I-40, in the afternoon. Clouds will try to break, but will likely stick around.

Northwest Arkansas temperatures will rise into the low 50s during the afternoon.

River Valley high temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s, which is near normal for this time of year.

-Sabrina