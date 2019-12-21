The Holiday Travel Rush Begins Today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KFSM) -- Today marks the beginning of the busiest travel time of the year.

This holiday season over 115 million Americans will travel through air, road and even sea. AAA says the number of travelers is a record for the twenty years since they've been keeping track. This added amount of drivers and flyers will affect Arkansans.

"What this means for the drivers is there will be a lot more traffic on the road then there is typically," said Danny Straessle, Arkansas Department of Transportation Spokesman.

Straessle and the Transportation Department expect roadway travel to be busy at all hours this holiday season. Particularly because many people will be off from work.

"We're not talking about the morning and afternoon commute. We're talking about just anytime during the day or night," said Straessle.

AAA expects nearly 4 million more drivers out on the roadways this holiday season compared to last year. This uptick in traffic is expected at airports as well.

Northwest Arkansas National Airport projects close to five thousand more passengers will travel this year during the week of Christmas than they did last year. Some flyers are preparing for the holiday rush.

"I use my app exclusively so I don't have to call, I don't have to speak with any agents over here with the airlines I'm almost 100 percent self-service," said Justin Ramsey, a flyer visiting his parents in Bentonville for Christmas.

Along with technology, passengers say they simply relax for their long journey ahead.

"Just be calm about it and I'll get there...Breath in breath out, you know," laughed Therese Folco who's visiting her sister in Fayetteville.

But even with higher traffic volumes, passengers say they didn't feel that it was overly busy.

"Pretty much everyone was on board of let's get it through and do it and take everything out and be ready to go through the lines, security lines," said Folco.