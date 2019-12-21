University Of Arkansas Holds Commencement Ceremony

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Hundreds of young adults became college graduates today at the University of Arkansas (U of A). The fall commencement took place this morning at Bud Walton Arena.

Around 1400 students walked across the stage today with their heads held high knowing they worked hard to get their degree. It was all smiles, hugs and plenty of photos as family friends and professors expressed their love and support for the next chapter of these graduate’s lives.

Dilion Davis a Benton Native who majored in supply chain management from the Walton College of Business says it was a tough four years at times but putting his cap and gown on today made it all worth it.

“Thanks to my family for all the support and congrats to all the graduates out there today,” said Davis.

Families of these graduates are proud beyond words but U of A professors say they also love to see their student’s hard work pay off.

Ethel Goodstein, the associate dean for the Fay Jones School of Architecture has been a professor at the U of A for 30 years and says each commencement ceremony always remains special.

“Every student that we can touch, every young woman and every young man that is part of the University of Arkansas community for the Fay Jones school of architecture and design small but very tightly knit unit on campus. The relationships that we built with our students are relationships that we hope will continue for a lifetime, we want to see what happens next,” said Goodstein.