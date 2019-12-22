3rd District Congressional Candidate Celeste Williams On Impeachment, Drug Prices, Campaign 2020

(TB&P) — Third District Congressional Democratic candidate Celeste Williams says impeachment is hardly on voters’ minds – at least when she speaks to them – but that doesn’t mean she isn’t concerned about the President’s behavior or her Constitutional duty to conduct oversight over the executive branch.

Williams, of Bella Vista, is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, in the 2020 election. She says she would have voted differently than Womack and would support impeaching President Donald Trump if she were a sitting member of Congress.

“Impeachment was not my top priority and certainly not what I hear voters talking to me about,” Williams said in a Talk Business & Politics interview. “As far as impeachment… the President has withheld funds to Ukraine, and then hid this fact, and certainly, I think, really, his own words speak a lot more to the issue than the rhetoric that’s going on in Washington right now.”

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.