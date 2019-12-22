Foggy Start, Sunny Afternoon

Fog and freezing are a concern this morning, but it burns off by late morning. Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected for the afternoon. We gradually warm up to near 70 degrees for Christmas.

Patchy fog will lift by late morning to the early afternoon as light winds slightly increase.

Plenty of sunshine is expected for the afternoon as temperatures rise.

Northwest Arkansas will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid 50s.

The River Valley will be near the seasonal normal for temperatures, but afternoon highs will get warmer the next few days.

-Sabrina