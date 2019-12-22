Fort Smith Named One Of Levitt AMP Grant Award Winners

Posted 6:22 pm, December 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:21PM, December 22, 2019

(AP) — The competition ended. The votes were counted. Fort Smith is a winner. The Levitt Foundation listed 64.6 Downtown as one of 20 recipients of the 2020 Levitt [Your City] AMP Grant Awards Friday (Dec. 20).

Talicia Richardson, executive director of 64.6 Downtown, said they were notified by email. The awards are a matching grant program made possible by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a national organization “dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of America through the power of free, live music. With Levitt AMP, the joy of free, live music is bringing communities together in small and mid-sized towns and cities across the country,” the website states.

The Levitt’s program of permanent outdoor music venues presents more than 50 free concerts yearly in large metropolitan areas, but these grant awards are specifically designed for smaller cities.

