New Prosecutor Named In Linda Collins-Smith Case

(TB&P) — After the resignation of Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce from the Linda Collins-Smith murder case, a new prosecutor has been assigned.

Late last week, Robert Dittrich of Stuttgart, who was the elected prosecuting attorney in the 11th-East District for 34 years, was assigned the case Friday in a court order, according to KAIT 8 News.

He will prosecute the case against Rebecca O’Donnell, who is accused of murdering Collins-Smith, a former State Senator, last June.

Dittrich did not seek re-election in 2018 and has worked as a deputy prosecutor in Pine Bluff since then, but he is set to retire on Dec. 31.

Boyce resigned earlier this month.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.