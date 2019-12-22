Rogers First Church Looking For Donations Following October Tornado Damage

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The EF1 tornado that swept through the Rogers area back in October continues to leave complications for some residents.

Rogers First Church of the Nazarene school playground was destroyed by the powerful storm, and now they’re in the process of rebuilding. Massive trees crumbled the play structures and fence that surrounded the area, declaring it a total loss by the school’s insurance.

While they are getting funding from the insurance company, the church and school have bigger plans in mind. They want to expand it, making it even better than it was before.

“We are going to make sure we have a quality facility for toddlers, for preschoolers and for school aged kids,” says the church’s children’s pastor, Kristopher Adams. “The goal for the playground is it be more than just something for our preschool and church but it be something for the community where families and kids can come and just enjoy having a safe, fun place to play.”

Their hope it to have construction ready to go by the end of this school year. If you would like to help donate for the new playground, click here or call the church at (479) 636-1050.