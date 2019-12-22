Warming Trend Towards Christmas

Unseasonable weather for late December is expected as we start the week.

WARMTH AND SUNSHINE

Temperatures start to climb on Monday. Highs will be limited and not climb as far into the 60s in the River Valley due to morning fog.

There will be more sun than clouds for the start of the week. Rain returns by Thursday night.

LOOK AHEAD TO CHRISTMAS

Christmas temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The last Christmas that we saw similar temperatures was in 2016.

Not only is there no chance of snow, but the chance of any precipitation is nonexistent. No travel concerns, locally, or regionally, are expected.

-Sabrina