A Small Cafe With a Big Heart

GRAVETTE (KFSM) -- The Hard Luck Cafe is having its 7th annual free Christmas Dinner and 2nd annual "Santa's Gift Shop."

On Christmas day, The Cafe will open its doors and serve a free home-cooked Christmas dinner for anyone who may need a hot meal or doesn't have anywhere to go.

The Martinez family has been in the restaurant business for over 110 years and has cooked for millions of people. But out of all the meals they've cooked, their favorite meal is Christmas dinner because they have the opportunity to give back with for Christmas.

In 2018, The Hard Luck Cafe served a free, Christmas dinner to over 100 people in Northwest Arkansas.

But, the family is giving back in more ways than providing a Christmas dinner, they have been collecting toys and gifts to give out on Christmas day.

On Christmas Eve, the family will open the doors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm for lunch and "Santa's Gift Shop" will be open from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Anyone from the community can come by the cafe and pick up a gift along with a free hot meal.