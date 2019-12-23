× Arkansas Hires Briles As Offensive Coordinator

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The wait to find the new offensive coordinator is over as Arkansas announced the hiring of former Florida State OC Kendal Briles.

Fayetteville will be the fifth stop in Briles’ coaching journey – previously on the staff at Florida State, Houston, Florida Atlantic, and Baylor.

Briles has experience in rebuilding offenses, after he coached the Seminoles to 403.2 yards and 29.1 points per game. At Houston, he coached a top 10 offense that racked up 512.5 yards and 43.9 points per game.

Kendal is the son of former Baylor coach Art Briles, and was a Broyles Award finalist in 2015.

Briles’ salary has not yet been announced, but he made $1.02 million this season at FSU.

Briles joins an official staff of defensive coordinator Barry Odom, cornerbacks coach Sam Carter, offensive line coach Brad Davis, wide receivers coach Justin Stepp, and linebackers coach Rion Rhoades. Jon Cooper is reported to be named the tight ends coach.