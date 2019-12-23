Benton County Environmental Department Offer Tips On Christmas Tree Disposal

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — The Benton County Environmental Department wants to let people know of the various ways they can dispose of their Christmas trees after the holiday and some safety tips.

Below are tips provided by the Environmental Department:

Curbside collection – Contact your trash collection provider to inquire about collection of trees during their regular pickup schedules following Christmas. Recycle it yourself – Place the Christmas tree in the backyard and use it as a bird feeder and sanctuary. Fresh orange slices or strung popcorn will attract the birds and they can sit in the branches for shelter. Make sure all decorations and hooks are removed. Artificial Trees – Remove all decorations and bring your artificial tree to any Convenience Center in Benton County year round. You can find more information here: https://bentoncountyar.gov/environmental/convenience-center/ The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission takes live Christmas trees you can drop off at several sites for use in improving the state’s fisheries. All decorations must be removed from trees. For more information call Arkansas Game and Fish (501) 223-6300 or 866-253-2506. Trees can be dropped off at any of the following locations until the end of January:

• Beaver Lake – Highway 12 Access and AGFC Don Roufa Hwy 412 Access

• Lake Elmdale – Boat Ramp Access

• Bob Kidd Lake – Boat Ramp Access

• Crystal Lake – Boat Ramp Access

They also caution you to never burn your Christmas tree in a fireplace due to Evergreen trees having a high content of flammable turpentine oils. They say burning the tree may contribute to creosote buildup and risk a chimney fire.