Officer Involved Shooting In Bryant

Posted 9:52 pm, December 23, 2019

BRYANT,  Ark. (THV11) — According to Sergeant Todd Crowson with the Bryant Police Department, an officer has been shot near the Target on Alcoa Road.

According to a Bryant Police Department Twitter post, the officer involved shooting was at the Greens apartment complex.

There are no further details at this time

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

