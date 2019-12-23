City Of Fayetteville To Offer Free Parking On Christmas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Fayetteville will be offering free parking in Fayetteville’s two parking districts on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), and Christmas Day (Dec. 25).

“On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the City will not charge for parking in Fayetteville’s two parking districts,” said Mayor Lioneld Jordan. “City staff and I wish everyone a safe and happy holiday!”

On Tuesday (Dec. 24) and Wednesday (Dec. 25) City parking lots and on-street parking spaces within the Dickson Street Entertainment District and the Downtown Square Business District, will be free of charge.

City officials ask drivers to be mindful of spaces reserved for Lights of the Ozarks vendors on the Square or in marked residential parking spaces throughout the districts.

Paid parking will be reinstated Thursday (Dec. 26) at 2:00 p.m. in the Dickson Street District and at 8:00 a.m. in the Square District.