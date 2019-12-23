× Foggy Monday Start, Plenty Of Sunshine Later

Dense fog developed late Sunday night across eastern Oklahoma and the River Valley, mainly avoiding Northwest Arkansas. Visibility has been under a mile most of Monday morning with temperatures below freezing. Lots of sunshine will be here for the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

SUNNY MONDAY

Mainly clear skies with only a few high clouds are expected today. Many of us will reach the 60s briefly this afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

High pressure should hold over Arkansas and Oklahoma the next few days, keeping us dry through Christmas. There will be a quick, weak system Wed/Thu just north of us but we should stay mainly dry.

WHITE CHRISTMAS? NOPE.

Most of the country will be well-above normal on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which means unless you live in the higher elevations of the Rockies or the northern Plains, your Christmas will be pretty green.

-Matt