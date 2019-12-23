Greenwood Man Dies After Crash On US-71 & Liberty Drive

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KFSM) — A 33-year-old Greenwood man is dead after his car left the roadway and struck a tree Friday (Dec. 20) morning.

According to a fatal crash summary from Arkansas State Police, David Jeffrey was driving north on US-71 & Liberty Dr. Friday around 7:30 a.m. when he left the roadway to the right and struck a tree.

Jeffrey was transported to the Washington Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been notified, according to Arkansas State Police.

The weather was marked as cloudy at the time of the accident and the road clear.