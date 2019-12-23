Hodo Christmas Light Display Via 5NEWS Drone And A Message From Mr. Hodo

VAN BUREN, Ark.  (KFSM) -- This is the last year for the Hodo Christmas light display in Van Buren.
Check out this drone footage over the lights while the music is synced up to the radio station and listen to Mr. Hodo's message about the tribute to his late wife.

Mr. Hodo's had this to say:

"Merry Christmas from the Hodo's. Thank you all for coming to this year's last and final Christmas light show. I hope you have enjoyed the past 23 years as much as we have enjoyed putting it on. And I want to dedicate this year's show in memory of my late wife Helen who passed away recently.  May god bless and enrich your family as he has mine. Merry Christmas to you all."

