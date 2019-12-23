How To Entertain Kids This Winter Break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- It’s officially winter break for two weeks for most kids in our area, leaving many parents wondering how to keep kids entertained and avoiding kid cabin fever at home.

“It’s a nightmare haha…it’s a nightmare. It’s really rough if you’ve got a full-time job and most of us do,” Cathy Burton said.

Cathy Burton just like many grandparents and parents are looking to find things to do for their kids this Christmas break. Monday (Dec. 23) she brought four of her grandkids to Fast Lane Entertainment in Lowell.

“The kids really like to bowl, and it takes a while and it’s not shoving money into a machine and games they can play at home,” she said.

Burton along with many other are taking advantage of fast lane’s winter break special where you get unlimited bowling and laser tag for less than $15. Jessica Myers says they have activities for all ages.

“Lots of families come in early to take advantage of that. The play structure is a huge hit especially with the littler kids, they love to get in there and burn energy off, it’s nice for the parents too,” she said.

During most of the break, they’ll be having Skatemas break at the Jones Center in Springdale where families can ice stake for just $3 a person and watch a holiday movie.

At Crystal Bridges they are having winter break wonders which is a free drop-in program that will be going on until January 3rd.

“There will be different activities every day. Today we have art making and Zumba and the next day we might have theater and music and different art making activities throughout,” Beth Bobbitt said.

Beth Bobbitt with Crystal Bridges says on Monday (Dec. 31) they are having a Noon New Year’s Eve, so all ages can be part of the celebration.

“It’s really fun for us to get to see families connecting with the museum and each other and get to learn a new skill, a new technique and again there is no mess, no commitment, you can just drop in at your leisure and it’s free,” she said.