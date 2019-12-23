Man Arrested After Shooting At Juvenile At Fayetteville Apartment

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a July shooting that involved a juvenile.

Fayetteville Police responded to the Chestnut Meadow Apartments on July 25 after receiving calls of a shooting.

The juvenile victim identified the shooter as 18-year-old Cambron Laney, AKA “Cambron Flowers.”

According to the police report, investigators found blood inside and outside of the apartment.

According to the victim, Laney and others were smoking weed inside of the apartment and discussing guns. The victim mentioned having one, but that one of the other people in the apartment had stolen it from him. Laney then proceeded to pull out two pistols and held them to the victim’s throat, threatening to blow his head off. The two then got into a fight over the guns.

At one point the victim was on the ground when Laney shot at him multiple times. The victim reported he was not injured during the incident.

A car belonging to Laney was towed to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Damage to the apartment was estimated at almost $1,000.

Laney was arrested on Saturday (Dec. 21) at 1792 N. Shamblin Drive.