The trend of sunny and mild temperatures continue for the first part of the week, but the pattern breaks by the weekend.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHRISTMAS EVE FORECAST

High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Clouds will track in during the morning, but sun will still peak out during the day.

LOOKING AT REST OF WEEK

Christmas day will be sunny and warm, with temperatures possible near 70 degrees.

Rain chances increase late Friday into Saturday.

-Sabrina