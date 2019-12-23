Pea Ridge PD Asking For Help In Identifying Truck Or Man Involved In Theft Case

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Pead Ridge Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a theft case and are asking for help in identifying a truck or a male driving it who were involved.

They shared a Facebook post with these photos:

They ask that anyone who recongnizes the truck, the male individual driving it, or that has information concerning the case, to please contact Lieutenant Lisenbee with Pea Ridge Police Department or Sergeant Winn from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Pea Ridge Police Department phone number: (479) 451-0328

Benton County Sheriff’s Office phone number: (479) 271-1011