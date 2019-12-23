× Rakeem Boyd To Play Senior Year At Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It’s a new era of Razorback football under Sam Pittman, and the new head man get to mold his team with the help of star running back Rakeem Boyd.

Boyd announced on Twitter that he will not yet declare for the NFL Draft and play his senior season at Arkansas.

Boyd was a bright spot in an otherwise lacking offensive unit when he rushed for 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns and had 19 receptions for 160 yards during his junior campaign. He ranked fifth in the SEC averaging 94.2 yards per game.

While battling injury his sophomore season, he still racked up 734 rushing yards for two touchdowns and had 23 catches for 165 yards.

Boyd will lead three other veteran running backs on the roster who are expected to play in TJ Hammonds, Chase Hayden, and A’Montae Spivey.