Report: UCF Tight Ends Coach To Join Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Even over the holidays, Sam Pittman continues to be hard at work filling his staff.

FootballScoop reports that UCF tight ends coach Jon Cooper will join the Arkansas staff with the same role.

This marks the fourth coach on Pittman’s staff with Missouri connections, as Cooper worked under former Tigers head coach and current Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom as an offensive analyst. Offensive line coach Brad Davis held the same position at Mizzou while cornerbacks coach Sam Carter was an analyst in Columbia.

Cooper helped coach UCF to a historic offense, including an undefeated regular season in 2018. During that year, the Knights scored 43.2 points per game and ranked fifth in the nation for yards per game at 522.7.

Cooper is a former Oklahoma center where he won Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year honors. He also played four seasons in the NFL, seeing time in 13 games with the Minnesota Vikings.

Pittman still has four open spots to fill before his staff is complete.