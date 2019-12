Merry Christmas Eve! We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures getting into the upper 60s this afternoon. South winds will remain steady from 5-10 MPH. Nice weather will continue into Christmas Day too!

VIDEO FORECAST

WARM TUESDAY

We'll be 15-20 degrees above normal today.

LOOKING AHEAD

We'll stay dry with a few high passing clouds through Thursday. Rain chances really ramp up Friday night and into the weekend.

-Matt