500 Food Boxes Given Away In Bentonville This Christmas Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Over 500 food boxes were handed out in Bentonville this Christmas Eve.

The Guy Wilkerson Food Basket Giveaway was hosted by the Bentonville Kiwanis Club this morning (Dec. 24) from 8:00-10:00 am.

Local schools have been collecting canned food items for months, getting ready for the food box giveaway along with businesses that donated money and food items.

500 food boxes were packed and given away today.

The boxes were filled with canned goods, sweet treats, bread and two whole chickens.

Cars began lining up at 6:00 this morning in hopes of receiving a food basket.

At 8:00 am volunteers began passing out the boxes.

Just hours later, the line was gone and hundreds of families had received a Christmas dinner for tomorrow.

Leftover food boxes were taken to the Northwest Arkansas Food Pantry, the Samaritan House and The Salvation Army.