Celebrate Hanukkah With The Greismans

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- Today is the fourth day of Hanukkah, another candle will be lit tonight (Dec. 24) in celebration of the Jewish holiday. Hanukkah commemorates the victorious Jewish revolt over the Greeks 2200 years ago.

To celebrate, they burn a candle every night for eight days, eat oil fried foods, chocolates and children play with dreidels.

A local home-based synagogue is getting an upgrade after fourteen years of worshiping in members houses.

Rabbi Mendel Greisman says with tremendous help from the community they have raised enough money and

following to remodel a new building to gather. His children, Mordechi 12, Moshe 7, Yisrael 3, and Nissan love to tell the

story of Hanukkah. Their adorable baby sister, who is just beginning to crawl, is sure to follow.

The synagogue, Chabad of Northwest Arkansas, is having a candle lighting ceremony on the last day of Hanukkah.

Their celebration will be Sunday (Dec. 29) at 5:30 on the Fayetteville square.

A nine-foot minorah will be lit and traditional Jewish food will be served.