Christmas Eve Candlight Service Held In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- On Christmas Eve many people in our area like to celebrate the night before with a candlelight service.

The campus pastor from Fayetteville Cross Church tells 5NEWS around 2000 people came out today (Dec. 24) for candlelight services.

These services were centered around the importance of Christmas and the real reason behind it all.

“The reason we have this holiday is because 2000 years ago the only god sent his son to be born as a baby here on earth.” said pastor Phil McMichael.

The services tonight started out with singing Christmas carols, followed by a Christmas story with all the children joining the pastor on stage.

Pastor Phil McMchale says they end the night with the lighting of the candles.

“The candles are really just symbolic of Jesus Christ who we believe was the light of the world and how God sent him here to aluminate life on earth in a spiritual way and also to point us to eternity,” he said.

Jason Miller, a longtime member of Cross Church says he and his family come every year to the candlelight service.

“It’s definitely a part of our Christmas tradition in our family,” said Miller.

Miller says his kids look forward to it each year.

“Kids love it. Anytime they can put a candle in their hand, a live flame in their hand they are excited so you gotta be a little bit careful with the little guys but they love it. The anticipation of Christmas is everything.” said Miller.

He says he makes sure his children know the real meaning behind Christmas day.

“It’s not about presents and getting things but more about giving things away, helping people in need and just celebrating the birth of Jesus,” says Miller.

Pastor McMichael also says they love to welcome any new members at any time especially during the holiday season.