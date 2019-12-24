Optometrists’ Group Asks Supreme Court To Rehear Petition

(AP) — Arkansans for Healthy Eyes, the ballot question committee opposing an initiated act to reverse Act 579 of 2019, filed a petition for rehearing with the Arkansas Supreme Court on Monday (Dec. 23). The state’s high court ruled two weeks ago that Secretary of State John Thurston’s office must count signatures collected by a group, Safe Surgery Arkansas, wanting to repeal the state law that expanded optometrists’ scope of practice.

Arkansans for Healthy Eyes said it wants the Arkansas Supreme Court to reconsider its recent decision concerning Act 376, which outlines the state’s referendum process.

“We believe the decision was inconsistent with recent precedent, and we think it actually creates a lot of confusion around the referendum process, especially where Act 579 is concerned,” said Vicki Farmer, chairman of Arkansans for Healthy Eyes. “We’re simply asking the court to take another look at the law, and the impact of this decision,” said Farmer.

