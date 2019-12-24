Pea Ridge Police Searching For Burglary Suspect

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for a man they say stole jewelry and medication valued at over $1,000 from a Pea Ridge home on Monday (Dec. 23).

According to police, Timothy Blake Adams was identified as the suspect.

Most of the stolen jewelry has been recovered and returned to the owner, but Adams is still at large.

Officers say among the items recovered is a championship ring from a local high school and a pair of expensive sunglasses.

If you have any information about Adams’ whereabouts, you are asked to call the Pea Ridge Police Department at (479) 451-8220.