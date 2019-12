‘Twas the night before Christmas and the weather was calm and mild. Christmas Day weather will be warm and bright.

Temperatures drop into the upper 40s when Santa arrives in Arkansas.

When opening gifts, the sun will be shining and temperatures will be in the 50s.

A few clouds are possible on Christmas Day, but the sun will be more abundant. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

-Sabrina