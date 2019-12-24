State Police Investigating Suspicious Death At Mansfield Home, Victim Identified

MANSFIELD, Ark. (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police (ASP) are investigating a suspicious death after a Sebastian County woman was found dead in her Mansfield home on Monday (Dec. 24).

The body of Melinda Rogers, 57, was found around 5:10 p.m. Monday at her home on Broadway Street in Mansfield.

ASP says a Mansfield police officer and family relative discovered the body.

Evidence found in the home is leading investigators to believe Rogers was murder.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division will look over the investigation.

ASP says a late afternoon telephone call Monday from a Texas sheriff’s department to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Department in Fort Smith prompted Mansfield Police to check on Rogers.

The call came after an arrest in Nacogdoches County, Texas.

Roger’s body is being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine a cause of death.

5NEWS will continue to update this story as more information is released.