Trump Campaign Launches Website To Help Supporters Beat “Snowflake” Relatives In Arguments

(CBS) — The Trump campaign launched a website on Christmas Eve to help the president’s supporters win arguments with their “liberal snowflake” friends and family over the holidays.

The website, aptly named snowflakevictory.com, gives Trump allies pointers for talking about a range of issues — from the economy, to the border wall, to socialism. Instead of avoiding political discussions over the holidays, as some articles suggest, the campaign says it’s showing people how to win them.

“We’ve all seen the news articles about liberal snowflakes being afraid to see their MAGA relatives at Christmas or holiday gatherings, so the Trump campaign wants people to be ready,” Kayleigh McEnany, Trump campaign national press secretary, said in a statement. “We’re not helping snowflakes avoid arguments – we’re helping Trump supporters win them! As 2019 draws to a close and 2020 approaches, President Trump and Americans are going to be winning, winning, and winning, and then winning some more!”

