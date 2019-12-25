Hard Luck Cafe Open On Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAVETTE (KFSM) --Small café owners with big hearts are sharing the Christmas spirit today in Gravette.

Families lined up at the Hard Luck cafe as they opened their doors for their seventh annual free Christmas lunch.

Steven Martinez says the holiday meal has become a staple for the community.

“After 7 years everyone knows they can get a free meal at the Hard Luck Cafe," said Martinez.

Members of the community come out for different reasons.

Some families come for a free meal and get treated with toys for the kids.

Others come out because their families are out of town.

“Our kids are grown and we didn’t have any plans so we thought we’d come out and enjoy a meal," said Deshanda Fordyce.

But most of all community members say there's one word to describe this smalltown tradition.

“Grateful, grateful. This is super that they do this in the community, not every community does this," said Fordyce.

Martinez says for his family...Providing free lunch is their greatest Christmas tradition.

“This is a blessing to the entire family. We really couldn’t ask for a better Christmas," said Martinez.

The Hard Luck Cafe served lunch until 1:00 pm. and everyone who came out had the opportunity to receive a free gift.

The Hard Luck Cafe will be closed tomorrow so the Martinez family can celebrate Christmas together.