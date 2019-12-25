Her Christmas Wish Was To Help Animals, So She Got 600 Pounds Of Pet Food Instead Of Toys

(CNN) — Landyn Wadsworth has earned her spot on Santa’s nice list.

The 8-year-old’s Christmas wish was to help the dogs and cats at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter in Pasco, Washington, so she asked for money to buy pet food for Christmas instead of toys.

She got quite a haul.

The shelter posted a picture on Christmas Eve of Landyn standing next to a cart full of dog and cat food. The stack was taller than she is and she also had a sack that was bulging with supplies for the animals.

She raised enough money to buy 600 pounds of food, CNN affiliate KEPR reported.

This is the third year Landyn has collected presents for the shelter.

Her mom, Alisha, said Landyn visited the shelter in 2016 and was sad that so many animals didn’t have homes for Christmas, KEPR reported.

She’s already started collecting donations for next year, according to the station.