Talihina Grocery Store Destroyed By Fire

Posted 10:50 am, December 25, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

TALIHINA,  Okla. (KFSM) — The Talihina Fire Department responded to a building fire at around 2:30 a.m. this morning (Dec. 25).

Valley Super Foods was on fire when crews arrived. Assistant Chief Scotty Russell said the fire spread to two other businesses as well.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire, but the buildings were completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but an investigation is being held at this time.

There are no reported injuries.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.