Talihina Grocery Store Destroyed By Fire

TALIHINA, Okla. (KFSM) — The Talihina Fire Department responded to a building fire at around 2:30 a.m. this morning (Dec. 25).

Valley Super Foods was on fire when crews arrived. Assistant Chief Scotty Russell said the fire spread to two other businesses as well.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire, but the buildings were completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but an investigation is being held at this time.

There are no reported injuries.

