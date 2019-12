Christmas Day was merry and bright, with sunshine and temperatures 20 degrees above normal. Both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley were near breaking records. They were in the top 5 warmest Christmas days.

Fayetteville reached 69 degrees. This makes it the 3rd warmest Christmas day. This beats 2016.

Fort Smith hit 73 degrees. This ties it with 2016 for record warmth.

-Sabrina