Trumps Wish Americans ‘Merry Christmas’ As They Mark Holiday

Posted 3:58 pm, December 25, 2019, by and , Updated at 03:57PM, December 25, 2019

(AP) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are wishing Americans a Merry Christmas as they celebrate the holiday with their family in Florida.

In a video message recorded at the White House and released Wednesday, the first lady said, “The president and I want to wish each and every American a very merry Christmas.”

The president added prayers for U.S. service members overseas, and expressed hope for “peace among nations.”

The first family is spending the holiday at the president’s private club in Palm Beach after attending a music-filled Christmas Eve service at a Southern Baptist Convention-affiliated church.

