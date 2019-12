Merry Christmas! A very warm Dec 25th is expected as highs near the 70-degree mark. We’ll have mostly sunny skies across Arkansas and Oklahoma with south winds from 5 to 15 MPH, gusts up to 25 MPH.

VIDEO FORECAST

If highs reach 70 degrees in Fayetteville and Fort Smith, today's December 25th will rank in the top 5 for warmest Christmas Days locally.

Rain stays away until Friday evening.

-Matt