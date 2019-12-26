Arkansas’ Minimum Wage Will Increase To $10 Per Hour In 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you’re someone who has a job that pays minimum wage, your wage is going to increase from $9.25 per hour to $10 per hour beginning in 2020.

The ballot measure was passed by Arkansas voters in 2018 with 68 percent of the vote.

At the beginning of 2019, it increased to $9.25 per hour and will increase to $11 per hour by 2021.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Arkansas’s unemployment rate was at 3.5% in October.

In early 2019, the City of Little Rock approved a program that would pay homeless people the minimum wage to pick up litter.

The Bridge to Work program was such a success that Mayor Frank Scott Jr. extended the program through September 2020.

Roy, who was hired because of the program, was able to pay his first month’s rent at an apartment. He said his passion was being a barber and he hopes to finish barber school.