Authorities: Arkansas Man Charged With Murdering Mother, Father Helped Cover It Up

SHERWOOD, Ark. —Prosecutors have charged a 19-year-old Arkansas man with killing his mother and have charged his father with trying to help him cover it up.

On Saturday (Dec. 21), officers were dispatched to a home after a report of a deceased woman, later identified as Sonya “Missy” Glover. She was found lying in her blood late Saturday in the family’s home in Sherwood, north of Little Rock.

Carson Glover, 19, was arrested and charged with capital murder for killing his mother, while William Glover, 55, was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Authorities say William told officers that he didn’t know what happened to his wife, but that a voicemail shows otherwise.

Sherwood police say both suspects lived with Sonya at the Woodruff residence.

More on this story as it develops.