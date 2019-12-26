Clouds Return, Highs In The 60s

Posted 6:50 am, December 26, 2019, by

Some high clouds have rolled into Arkansas and Oklahoma overnight and will continue to do so through Thursday afternoon. More clouds arrive Friday with rain by Friday night.

VIDEO FORECAST

Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 60s Thursday afternoon, a bit cooler than Christmas Day but still much above average.

Rain returns to the area starting after sunset on Friday.

The heaviest rain is expected to fall Saturday afternoon with a few rumbles of thunder possible.

-Matt

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.