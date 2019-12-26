× Clouds Return, Highs In The 60s

Some high clouds have rolled into Arkansas and Oklahoma overnight and will continue to do so through Thursday afternoon. More clouds arrive Friday with rain by Friday night.

VIDEO FORECAST

Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 60s Thursday afternoon, a bit cooler than Christmas Day but still much above average.

Rain returns to the area starting after sunset on Friday.

The heaviest rain is expected to fall Saturday afternoon with a few rumbles of thunder possible.

-Matt