Grayson Gunter To Transfer From Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – 247Sports reports redshirt senior tight end Grayson Gunter has entered the transfer portal.

Gunter finishes his time at Arkansas with 11 catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns. He started six games in the 2019 season while playing in all 12.

The departure of Gunter leaves just two scholarship tight ends on the roster in Hudson Henry and Blake Kern.

Gunter is the sixth player to transfer from the Razorbacks in the offseason. Jordan Jones, Nick Starkel, Collin Clay, Daulton Hyatt, and Silas Robinson also left the program following the firing of Chad Morris.