Live Christmas Tree Disposal Locations In Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — With Christmas now behind us, some people are trying to figure out what to do with their Christmas tree.

Elmdale Lake is one of the five drop-off locations in Northwest Arkansas for live Christmas trees.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is providing recycling locations if you want to recycle your tree instead of trashing or burning it.

AGFC will take the recycled trees and use them as fish habitats.

Starting Thursday (Dec. 26) you can drop off your live Christmas tree at a few different locations.

Beaver Lake at Highway 12 and AGFC Don Roufa Highway 412 access.

Lake Elmdale in Springdale,

Bobb Kidd Lake in Prairie Grove,

Crystal Lake in Decatur.

You can drop off your tree until the end of January at any of these locations.

Again – this is for live trees only and be sure that all decorations are removed.