Local Boy Starts Christmas Cookie Tradition For Firefighters

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — One little boy's small idea sparked an entire movement of giving in Northwest Arkansas.

Leo Rae and his mom Tiffany Rae created "Cookies for Heroes" to make sure local first responders received a little joy and love while away from their families on Christmas.

It all started with a visit to the Lowell Fire Department a few years ago when Leo was just 3-years-old

"He was talking to them about Christmas and how excited he was to be home with his family," Tiffany said. "The firefighters mentioned that they still work on Christmas and he did not like that they had to work. They explained that they have to keep us safe and that's their job so he said 'let's do something for them'."

Leo and his mom then created "Cookies for Heroes" in 2014.

It started out with just the Rae family bringing treats to a handful of departments, but Leo wasn't satisfied. He wanted his mom to bake cookies for all the local firefighters. That is when Tiffany knew she needed to enlist help.

"We decided to just kind of get the community involved so we made a Facebook event called cookies for heroes," Tiffany said.

This year, Tiffany said 81 local departments received either breakfast, cookies or presents from over 100 families from across Northwest Arkansas.

Tiffany said watching her son's idea grow into what it has is inspiring.

"He has really taught me to slow down and think about what other people are going through and the sacrifices they make for us," Tiffany said.

If you would like to be a part of "Cookies for Heroes" the Rae family created a Facebook group for anyone wanting to sign up for next year.