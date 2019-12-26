Mansfield Woman Confesses To Killing Mother

MANSFIELD, Ark. (KFSM) — A Mansfield woman has been charged with murder after her mother was found dead in her home Monday (Dec. 24).

The body of Melinda Rogers, 57, was found around 5:10 p.m. Monday at her home on Broadway Street in Mansfield.

Arkansas State Police say a late afternoon telephone call Monday from a Texas sheriff’s department to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Department in Fort Smith prompted Mansfield Police to check on Rogers.

The call came after the arrest of the victim’s daughter, Jordana Rogers, for assault with a deadly weapon in Nacogdoches County, Texas after a man was found with blood on his face Monday (Dec. 23).

Mansfield Police Chief Everett Robb told 5NEWS the daughter requested that someone check on her mother.

Investigators with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office conducted an interview with Jordana on Monday night, in which she confessed to the killing of her mother along with some other details, according to a press release.

Jordana has been arrested several times in Sebastian County for charges ranging from resisting arrest to domestic battery. She was just released from the Sebastian County Detention Center on Dec. 16.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, ASP filed murder charges against Jordana Thursday (Dec. 26).

Deputies say Jordana will be transported back to Sebastian County Arkansas on the murder charge.