Oklahoma Man Arrested After Fleeing From Police On Foot

Posted 4:46 pm, December 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:11PM, December 26, 2019

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — A traffic stop in Poteau lead to a foot chase and the arrest of a Heavener man.

According to Poteau Police Department, around 2:30 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 26) an officer attempted to pull over the driver of an Oldsmobile Alero on Dewey Avenue.

During the traffic stop, 33-year-old Joseph Casteel of Heavener, Oklahoma exited the driver seat and fled on foot. He was caught and arrested a few blocks away.

According to witnesses, a female passenger in Casteel's vehicle fled on foot in the opposite direction.

Casteel is being charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle With Defective Equipment, DUI, DUS, Obstructing an Officer, No Insurance, Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent and Failure to Affix a Tax Stamp.

He was also booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center on a parole violation from Arkansas for Possession of a Firearm, several outstanding warrants out of LeFlore County for Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property, Attempted Burglary, 2nd Degree Burglary and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance - Meth.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.