Oklahoma Man Arrested After Fleeing From Police On Foot

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — A traffic stop in Poteau lead to a foot chase and the arrest of a Heavener man.

According to Poteau Police Department, around 2:30 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 26) an officer attempted to pull over the driver of an Oldsmobile Alero on Dewey Avenue.

During the traffic stop, 33-year-old Joseph Casteel of Heavener, Oklahoma exited the driver seat and fled on foot. He was caught and arrested a few blocks away.

According to witnesses, a female passenger in Casteel's vehicle fled on foot in the opposite direction.

Casteel is being charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle With Defective Equipment, DUI, DUS, Obstructing an Officer, No Insurance, Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent and Failure to Affix a Tax Stamp.

He was also booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center on a parole violation from Arkansas for Possession of a Firearm, several outstanding warrants out of LeFlore County for Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property, Attempted Burglary, 2nd Degree Burglary and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance - Meth.