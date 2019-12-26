× Suspect Captured After Deadly Stabbing In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Bentonville Police have arrested a suspect after a man was found stabbed to death Thursday (Dec. 26) morning.

Officers responded around 9:05 to the 500 block of B Street where they found 25-year-old Keundra Allen, of Little Rock, in a grassy area with multiple stab wounds, according to police.

The suspect, Anthony Ballett, 39, of Rogers was arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 23 between Maysville and Cherokee City.

This investigation is still ongoing.